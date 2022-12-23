Heartland Votes

Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart

Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman during a ritual.(Mesa Police Department)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested after stabbing a woman during a ritual.

According to the Mesa Police Department, 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart.

KPHO reports Anderson didn’t tell law enforcement about what happened or the body of the woman for days.

Court records show that Anderson met the woman, 33-year-old Rebecca Lynn Lambert, at a park close to his house in November.

The two reportedly went to his bedroom and did methamphetamine that day.

Detectives said Anderson told them that he took a shower and when he returned to the bedroom Lambert was dead.

According to court records, Anderson later told detectives he wanted to revive Lambert, so he performed a ritual by stabbing her in the heart with a 5-inch knife.

Police took Anderson into custody about two days later after he was reportedly spotted in the middle of the street with a knife.

Police said Anderson was then taken to a mental health facility where he called his mother and told her to keep his kids away from his bedroom.

According to authorities, the mother wondered what was wrong, so she went to Anderson’s house and found Lambert’s body in his bedroom, and called 911.

Police said Anderson admitted to the allegations and was booked into jail.

According to Mesa police, Anderson has been arrested before and is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have weapons.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
A 2-vehicle accident on I-55 has left 3 people injured and one person dead.
Fatal accident on I-55 Southbound
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is...
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Thousands of migrants remain at border
The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.
Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection
The 814-page report released Thursday comes after the panel interviewed more than 1,000...
Jan. 6 transcripts highlight Trump's pressure