Notre Dame Girls beat Jackson in FSCB Holiday Classic final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Notre Dame Girls basketball team beat Jackson 46-30 in the FSCB Holiday Classic December 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Here’s a look at the final day scores:

1st Place Game Notre Dame-46 Jackson-30

3rd Place Game Delta-58 Oran-29

5th Place Game Saxony Lutheran-52 Woodland-23



