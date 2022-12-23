Heartland Votes

Notre Dame Girls beat Jackson in FSCB Holiday Classic final

Notre Dame wins tournament championship
Notre Dame wins tournament championship(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Notre Dame Girls basketball team beat Jackson 46-30 in the FSCB Holiday Classic December 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Here’s a look at the final day scores:

  • 1st Place Game
    • Notre Dame-46
    • Jackson-30
  • 3rd Place Game
    • Delta-58
    • Oran-29
  • 5th Place Game
    • Saxony Lutheran-52
    • Woodland-23

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
A 2-vehicle accident on I-55 has left 3 people injured and one person dead.
Fatal accident on I-55 Southbound
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is...
Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

Mizzou Basketball wins, football prepares for bowl game
Mizzou basketball team beats Illinois and Tigers football team prepares for Bowl game
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/22/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/22/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/21/2022
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/21/2022
The SIU Basketball team defeated SEMO 70-68 on December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape...
SIU defeats SEMO in close game at Show Me Center