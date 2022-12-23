Notre Dame Girls beat Jackson in FSCB Holiday Classic final
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Notre Dame Girls basketball team beat Jackson 46-30 in the FSCB Holiday Classic December 22 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Here’s a look at the final day scores:
- 1st Place Game
- Notre Dame-46
- Jackson-30
- 3rd Place Game
- Delta-58
- Oran-29
- 5th Place Game
- Saxony Lutheran-52
- Woodland-23
