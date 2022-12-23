More than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 2,000 Ameren customers are without power in Cape Girardeau.

According to an Ameren spokesperson, the power went out between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

He said the outage is weather-related.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they were dispatched to the intersection of N. Silver Springs Road and Independence Street around 1:35 a.m. on Friday for a transformer fire at the Ameren UE substation.

They said the fire caused the power outages to residents on the west and north sides of the city of Cape Girardeau.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained just after 3 a.m., allowing Ameren crews to assess the damage and begin repairs. During that time, a powerline near Mt. Auburn Rd. was also reported down.

Firefighters say repairs on the line and the substation are projected to take a minimum of 4 hours, as of 4:30 a.m. They said Ameren crews report that repairs could take longer due to the weather conditions and the extent of the damage.

They ask that people avoid the area while crews continue to work.

With temperatures in the negative numbers this morning, the city will be opening the Osage Centre at 6 a.m. as a warming shelter for residents until the power is restored.

