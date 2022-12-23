Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response.
As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:
- Calls for service - 13
- Stranded motorists - 80
- Non-injury crashes - 33
- Injury crashes - 4
- Fatal crashes - 1
If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.