Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response.

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:

Calls for service - 13

Stranded motorists - 80

Non-injury crashes - 33

Injury crashes - 4

Fatal crashes - 1

If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.

