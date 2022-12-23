Mizzou basketball team beats Illinois and Tigers football team prepares for Bowl game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Tigers basketball team beat Illinois Thursday, December 22, in St. Louis 93-71, while the football team prepares to play in a Bowl game Friday, December 23.

The Tigers basketball team improved to 10-1 with the Bragging rights win, while the 16th ranked Fighting Illini fell to 8-3.

The Mizzou football team will play Wake Forest Friday in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Kick off is set for 5:30 p.m. in Tampa, Fl.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.