Heartland Votes

Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter...
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm.

By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather.

They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures warm up.

Sheriff Brent White asked that residents not drive unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
We are tracking dangerously low temps and wind chills Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
Firefighters say a fire at an Ameren substation caused the power outages to residents on the...
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported thousands of customers without power on Friday,...
Gibson Electric reports thousands of customers without power in western Tenn.; rolling blackouts finished
Firefighters say a fire at an Ameren substation caused the power outages to residents on the...
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a house fire overnight in the below-freezing temps.
Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to early-morning house fire
Some Cape Girardeau residents were still without power at noon on Friday after a fire at an...
Cape Girardeau power outages continue after substation fire, downed line