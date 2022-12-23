Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm.

By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather.

They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures warm up.

Sheriff Brent White asked that residents not drive unless it’s absolutely necessary.

