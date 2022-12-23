Heartland Votes

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

