Gibson Electric reports hundreds of customers without power in western Tenn.; rolling blackouts to be done

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WESTERN Tenn. (KFVS) - Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of customers without power on Friday morning, December 23.

According to a release from Gibson, the outages were caused by wind and extremely cold temperatures.

As of 9:30 a.m., they said they had 662 members without power in their eight Tennessee counties.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is asking for voluntary reductions of nonessential electric use. They’re asking member-owners to help conserve power as much as possible. If you can add layers of clothing and turn the thermostat down a little, they said that would help.

They also asked that you turn off lights, including decorative lighting, where you can and delay the use of appliances, if possible.

According to a Facebook post by Gibson Electric, TVA asked Gibson EMC and other local power companies to do rolling blackouts.

That means they’ll interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore power and interrupt power to another area.

