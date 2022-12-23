Heartland Votes

Former Santa Monica mayor dies in small plane crash on beach

Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.
Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A former mayor of Santa Monica, California, died after a small plane crash-landed and flipped upside down on a beach in the coastal California community, authorities said.

Rex Minter was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna that took off from Santa Monica Airport about 3 p.m. Thursday en route to Malibu. The pilot was taken to a hospital.

The City of Santa Monica and current Mayor Gleam Davis separately confirmed Minter’s death.

According to a flight recording, the pilot reported engine trouble and tried to return to the airport but then decided to make an emergency landing, KCBS-TV reported.

In a recording played on KTTV-TV, air traffic control warns the pilot that “landing on the beach will be at your own risk.”

“I wish I had another choice,” the pilot replied.

Video showed the plane descending for a beach landing but hitting the water at the shoreline and flipping over south of the Santa Monica Pier.

Firefighters removed two people from the plane, one of them in cardiac arrest, authorities said.

Minter was elected to the Santa Monica City Council in 1955 and served as mayor between 1963 and 1967, later serving as city attorney for Arcadia and as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, a statement on the city’s website said.

Davis said in a tweet that she had relayed the city’s condolences to Minter’s family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
We are tracking dangerously low temps and wind chills Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of customers without power on Friday...
Gibson Electric reports hundreds of customers without power in western Tenn.; rolling blackouts to be done
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
A native of Jamaica who moved to Philadelphia as a child, Thom Bell drew upon the classical...
Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to allow a policy restricting migrants to end,...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling