Fatal accident on I-55 Southbound

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 2-vehicle accident on I-55 has left 3 people injured and one person dead.

The crash occurred on December 22 in Pemiscot County at mile marker 20.8, and involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

I-55 Southbound was blocked until one lane was reopened at 8 p.m.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

