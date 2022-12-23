Heartland Votes

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to weather conditions

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to weather conditions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to the winter weather conditions, with the wind having gone from about 6 mph to 20 mph. Snow creating poor visibility has also contributed to the closing.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule. The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.

The Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky., with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo. In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Ky. and Mo. for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee.

There is currently no estimated duration for this closure. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

To get traffic advisories and alerts about the ferry’s operating status via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Corridor Group.

