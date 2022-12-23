Dangerous road conditions and wind chills expected today

Dangerous wind chills could cause frost bite in just 30 minutes today! Please wear lots of layers if you do have to go outside today. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies expected today, with scattered flurries likely. Windy conditions will make it feel like zero all day. Actual air temperatures will range from 5 degrees to 12 degrees from north to south. More sunshine expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Highs will only be in the 20s through the weekend. Christmas night into Monday scattered snow showers are possible, some minor accumulations possible. A big warm up expected through the second half of the week. By Thursday and Friday, 50s return with the chance of rain.

