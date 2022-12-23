Heartland Votes

Dangerous road conditions and wind chills expected today

Your First Alert Action Day update on 12/23.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dangerous wind chills could cause frost bite in just 30 minutes today! Please wear lots of layers if you do have to go outside today. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies expected today, with scattered flurries likely. Windy conditions will make it feel like zero all day. Actual air temperatures will range from 5 degrees to 12 degrees from north to south. More sunshine expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Highs will only be in the 20s through the weekend. Christmas night into Monday scattered snow showers are possible, some minor accumulations possible. A big warm up expected through the second half of the week. By Thursday and Friday, 50s return with the chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
We are tracking dangerously low temps and wind chills Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day update on 12/23.
First Alert Action Day morning update 12/23
Your First Alert Action Day morning update on 12/23.
First Alert Action Day morning update 12/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE @ 10PM on 12/22/2022
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE @ 10PM on 12/22/2022
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE @ 9PM on 12/22/2022
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE @ 9PM on 12/22/2022