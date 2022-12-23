Heartland Votes

CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
Dangerously cold wind chills and slick travel conditions continue into tonight.
First Alert: Dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
Firefighters say a fire at an Ameren substation caused the power outages to residents on the...
Power outage continues in Cape Girardeau after substation fire, downed power line
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack...
Bidens visit patients at Children’s National Hospital
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Ameren Missouri hopes to get all of Cape back up and running by 6:00 PM
Ameren working to restore power in Cape Girardeau
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
1 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say