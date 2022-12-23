Crews on scene of house fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on S. Benton Street.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

According to Cape Girardeau fire officials, they believe it started in the attic, but they don’t know what started it.

They say they currently have the fire contained.

Crews from Cape Girardeau and Jackson were on scene with mutual aid from Scott City, East Cape Rural Fire and Gordonville.

