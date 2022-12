JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews repaired a water main break in freezing temperatures on Friday morning, December 23.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Jackson, the water main break was on Eastview Ct. near the power plant.

They said the Jackson Water Department fixed the break while working in wind chills of -25 degrees.

