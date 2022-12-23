Heartland Votes

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closes due to winter weather conditions

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Friday morning due to winter weather conditions.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Friday morning due to winter weather conditions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Friday morning, December 23 due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, due to extremely cold temperatures, moisture is rising off the river and freezing on the ferry. The rising moisture limits visibility and creates more issues by freezing over the pilot house windows.

The ferry will remain closed until weather conditions improve enough for it to reopen.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
We are tracking dangerously low temps and wind chills Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported hundreds of customers without power on Friday...
Gibson Electric reports hundreds of customers without power in western Tenn.; rolling blackouts to be done
Crews repaired a water main break in freezing temperatures on Friday morning, December 23.
Crews repair water main break in Jackson, Mo.
The “Howliday Magic” event in Murphysboro, Ill. was postponed due to weather.
‘Howliday Magic’ postponed due to weather
Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on weather conditions in the commonwealth and the...
Gov. Beshear gives virtual briefing on winter weather
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response.
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response