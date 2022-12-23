Cave-in-Rock Ferry closes due to winter weather conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed Friday morning, December 23 due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, due to extremely cold temperatures, moisture is rising off the river and freezing on the ferry. The rising moisture limits visibility and creates more issues by freezing over the pilot house windows.

The ferry will remain closed until weather conditions improve enough for it to reopen.

