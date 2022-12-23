Heartland Votes

Antique store burned down in Pinckneyville, Ill.

We're following a story out of Pinckneyville, Ill., where officials have been fighting at fire in the freezing cold for hours
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Pinckneyville, Ill. have been fighting a fire in the freezing cold for several hours.

On the corner of Walnut and Water Street, firefighters were sent to the White Rabbit antique store, just in front of the Fire Department. The building was fully engulfed in flames and collapsed. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The fire began at roughly 7:00 p.m. As of 10:45 p.m., they are still trying to put out the fire. They have had trouble putting the fire out due to low water supply.

Firefighters from Pinckneyville, DuQuoin and Nashville responded. It is currently unknown how the fire started.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

