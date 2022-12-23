Heartland Votes

AG Schmitt files lawsuit against Gygr Gas

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas.

The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.

The lawsuit was filed in Cooper County, Mo, and seeks restitution for consumers from the corporate owner of Gygr Gas, Mark Thoele Inc. The lawsuit also seeks injunctive relief and civil penalties.

Earlier this month, Governor Parson entered an executive order declaring a state of emergency and temporarily allowing other suppliers to fill Gygr’s propane tanks that are in its customers’ possession. That order remains in effect until January 1, 2023.

Schmitt encourages people aggrieved by Gygr Gas’s alleged actions to contact his office at 800-392-8222, or to submit a complaint online. The petition can be read online as well.

