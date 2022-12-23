88 Ill. counties are at an elevated community level for COVID-19

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“Illinois continues to see most of its communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 33 counties that are currently at high risk,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a release. “Although we are seeing some improvement in the number of high risk communities compared to last week, I encourage Illinoisans to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children.

With families across Illinois and the nation gathering to celebrate the holiday season this weekend and COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses circulating at concerning levels, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to celebrate the holidays safely and take action to protect their most vulnerable loved ones, including the elderly and the very young.

Director Vohra is urging those who are feeling ill to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those vulnerable to serious outcomes.

IDPH also announced that as of the end this year, it will follow the lead of the Center for Disease Control and shift from daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and deaths to a weekly cadence for reporting that data.

Daily case and death data will no longer be reported as of January 1, 2023.

Following that date, IDPH will report weekly data on Wednesday of each week for the previous week ending Sunday.

IDPH will continue to report ICU bed availability and hospital admission data on a daily basis.

Access to tests and treatments can be found at the following test to treat site or by contacting your provider for treatment options, within 5 days of feeling ill.

IDPH is helping Illinoisans prepare for the fall and winter surge of COVID-19 cases by offering 1 million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Illinois residents in all zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT (Access COVID Tests) program.

Through Project ACT, IDPH is distributing up to one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois households.

You can request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Request Free Tests page on the IDPH website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.

Free or low cost COVID-19 testing locations are also available throughout the state, including in Chicago, and can be found on the IDPH website’s testing locator page.

The CDC authorized two new bivalent booster vaccines on September 1 that include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

If you test positive: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

For more information visit here.

