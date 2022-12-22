Heartland Votes

Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends

After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to China.(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Zoo says it will be sending its giant pandas back to China.

The zoo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the loan agreement with the Association of Zoological Gardens is ending.

WMC reports the zoo has been home to pandas named Ya Ya and Le Le since 2003. However, they are now expected to return to China in the next few months as the agreement is ending.

Previously, animal rights activists have called for the pandas to be sent away from the zoo.

In August 2021, the Memphis Zoo held a press conference on the well-being of its pandas. The team said the animals were healthy and received whatever they wanted.

Officials with the zoo did not immediately share why the agreement is ending.

Giant pandas are considered an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County, Mo.
We are tracking dangerously low temps and wind chills Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the...
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
Many Heartland agencies are urging people to stay off the road Thursday and Friday due to an...
Check road conditions in the Heartland
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

Rex Minter, the former mayor of Santa Monica, was killed in a small plane crash Thursday.
Former Santa Monica mayor dies in small plane crash on beach
A police officer stands next to the cordoned off area where a shooting took place in Paris on...
2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting, officials say
Nepalese police escort Charles Sobhraj, in brown cap, to the immigration office, in Kathmandu,...
Notorious French serial killer freed from Nepal prison
Crews are on the scene of a house fire on S. Benton Street.
Crews on scene of house fire on S. Benton St. in Cape Girardeau
It's a cold mess.
Arctic blast snarls holiday travel