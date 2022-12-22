Heartland Votes

Zeigler, Ill. family wins toys in national sweepstakes from Toys ‘R’ Us

According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House.(Courtesy Toys "R" Us)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois family won a national sweepstakes from Toys “R” Us.

According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House.

In October, the toy brand hosted a social media sweepstakes to celebrate their mascot’s birthday.

The winning dance submission featuring Eli and Matthew was posted by their mother, Casey, and randomly selected as the winner.

