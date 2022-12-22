Heartland Votes

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday.

The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba.

MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the road to traffic.

