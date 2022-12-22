TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday.

The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba.

MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the road to traffic.

