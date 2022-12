CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SIU Basketball team defeated SEMO 70-68 on December 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Marcus Domask led the Salukis with 24 points.

Chris Harris scored 19 to lead the Redhawks.

This marked the 5th straight win for Southern Illinois over Southeast Missouri.

With the victory, SIU improved to 9-4, while SEMO fell to 5-8.

