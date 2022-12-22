Heartland Votes

Murphysboro Police Dept. asks residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police Department is asking residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes.

According to a release from the police department, the street department will begin clearing the snow routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.

Under a city ordinance, vehicles parked on snow routes must be moved when the National Weather Service has forecast a snowfall of 3 or more inches of snow in the area.

A list of primary snow routes in the city of Murphysboro includes:

  • Walnut Street in its entirety
  • North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street
  • North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street
  • State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Road
  • Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street
  • 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street
  • 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
  • Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street
  • 23rd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
  • Commercial Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant
  • Commercial Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street
  • Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street
  • Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street
  • Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
  • Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
  • 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city
  • 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive
  • 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street

