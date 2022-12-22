Murphysboro Police Dept. asks residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police Department is asking residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes.

According to a release from the police department, the street department will begin clearing the snow routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.

Under a city ordinance, vehicles parked on snow routes must be moved when the National Weather Service has forecast a snowfall of 3 or more inches of snow in the area.

A list of primary snow routes in the city of Murphysboro includes:

Walnut Street in its entirety

North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street

North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street

State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Road

Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street

10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street

22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street

Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street

23rd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street

Commercial Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant

Commercial Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street

Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street

Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street

Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street

Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street

20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city

16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive

7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.