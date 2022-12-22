Murphysboro Police Dept. asks residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Murphysboro Police Department is asking residents to move vehicles parked on snow routes.
According to a release from the police department, the street department will begin clearing the snow routes as soon as the snow begins to fall.
Under a city ordinance, vehicles parked on snow routes must be moved when the National Weather Service has forecast a snowfall of 3 or more inches of snow in the area.
A list of primary snow routes in the city of Murphysboro includes:
- Walnut Street in its entirety
- North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street
- North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street
- State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Road
- Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street
- 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street
- 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
- Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street
- 23rd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
- Commercial Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant
- Commercial Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street
- Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street
- Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street
- Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
- Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
- 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city
- 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive
- 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street
