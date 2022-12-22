Heartland Votes

Missouri State Highway Patrol responds to almost 200 calls for service

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively working due to the winter weather that is affecting the Heartland.

The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. As of 2:00 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 182 calls for service.

They also responded to 54 stranded motorists, 30 non-injury crashes, and 6 injury crashes.

Currently there are no recorded fatalities.

We will update through out the day if any updates come up.

