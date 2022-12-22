Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm.
The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.