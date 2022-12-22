Heartland Votes

Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm

The Marshall County judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm.
The Marshall County judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm.

The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.

