Heavy snow moving out tonight. Bitter cold moving in.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY UPDATE @ 5PM on 12/22/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A strong arctic front made its way through the Heartland bringing much colder air and snow. Roads have become snow packed as the temperatures continue to drop through the teens into the single digits. The snow will exit the area later this evening but travel will still be hazardous with snow covered roads and dangerous wind chills. Lows by morning will range between zero and minus 5. Wind chills will range between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and very cold. Northwesterly winds will keep wind chills below zero throughout the day. Highs will range from near 5 far north to near 15 far south.

