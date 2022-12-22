Group pays off mortgage on home of fallen Mo. trooper in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of a fallen Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

According to a release from the foundation, Trooper Lonnie Lejeune died on December 10, 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1982 to 1988 then began his career as a uniformed officer with the Raleigh, North Carolina Police Department. He joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol in 1995.

In 2003, Trooper LeJeune returned to the Navy, enlisting in the U.S. Navy Reserves as a Master at Arms First Class. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

He is survived by his wife Jeannie and his two sons.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on his Sikeston, Mo. home.

The Lejeune Family wrote this statement in the release:

“Tunnel to Towers has ensured we do not lose our home. Our home is part of my husband. His blood, sweat, and tears went into building our home. My husband’s dream was for our home to be handed down through the generations. I pray the story will be told many times to future generations when they visit…the family home that it was built by Missouri State Trooper Lonnie R. Lejeune and saved by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

According to the release, this year alone, Tunnel to Towers will deliver more than 200 mortgage-free homes across the country.

The foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001.

For more than 20 years, the foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans and their families by providing them with mortgage-free homes.

