First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A dangerous winter storm will move into the area today with snow, wind and sharply falling temps. Official weather advisories and wind chill warnings are in effect. The arctic front will move into our northwestern counties by around 10 am and exit our southeastern counties at about 2 pm. Precip will change rapidly from light rain or drizzle to sleet then snow. Weather app hourly forecasts will not be able to handle this abrupt change very well! As temps drop sharply behind the front roads will ice over quickly (starting with bridges and overpasses.) Heavy snow and blowing snow will make for dangerous or even impossible travel by late afternoon and evening. Snow should be moving out quickly early tonight but it will be dangerously cold and windy this evening and overnight. Total snow accumulations still look to be in the 2 to 5 inch range but will be difficult to measure due to the strong winds.

Friday will be a dangerously cold and windy day as a strong low moves just to our north. Actual highs will be in the SD’s and teens, but with wind chills staying well below zero. Winds should finally start to settle down on Saturday and Saturday night….and Christmas Day looks to be cold but mostly sunny and not too breezy. A quick look into next week shows a gradual warming trend, with temps back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon. More rain is possible by late next week.

