FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Accumulating snowfall and dangerous wind chills are moving into the Heartland

Temperatures are dropping rapidly. Driving conditions will become dangerous as colder air continues to take over and wind pick up. Much of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning. Not only will roads become very slick because of flash freezing and snow, but low visibilities will make it near impossible to see while driving. Winds chills will drop to -15 to -30 degrees tonight and snow will continue to blow around even as it wraps up through the evening hours. Dangerous wind chills expected through the day on Friday, every in the Heartland will see below zero wind chills for the entire day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry, but cold. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.