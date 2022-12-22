Brutal cold weather heading towards the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A First Alert Action Day is out through Friday due to the threat for accumulating snow and dangerous winds chills. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and fairly mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

For your Thursday we will start off cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s. Around midday the arctic front will move through the area causing temperatures to drop rapidly and rain to change to snow. Snow will be heavy at times but thankfully will not last too long. While the snow is falling temperatures will continue to fall rapidly and winds will increase causing near white out conditions at times. On average one to three inches of snow can be expected with slick roadways likely. Temperatures will fall through the teens during the late afternoon hours.

For Thursday night into Friday the coldest air will move across the area with much for the area falling to or slightly below zero by Friday morning. With winds gusting up to 40MPH, our wind chill values will average between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees with a few areas approaching minus 30 degrees.

