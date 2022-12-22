Heartland Votes

Brutal cold weather heading towards the Heartland.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A First Alert Action Day is out through Friday due to the threat for accumulating snow and dangerous winds chills. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and fairly mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

For your Thursday we will start off cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s. Around midday the arctic front will move through the area causing temperatures to drop rapidly and rain to change to snow. Snow will be heavy at times but thankfully will not last too long. While the snow is falling temperatures will continue to fall rapidly and winds will increase causing near white out conditions at times. On average one to three inches of snow can be expected with slick roadways likely. Temperatures will fall through the teens during the late afternoon hours.

For Thursday night into Friday the coldest air will move across the area with much for the area falling to or slightly below zero by Friday morning. With winds gusting up to 40MPH, our wind chill values will average between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees with a few areas approaching minus 30 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/21/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 12/21/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall expected Thursday and Friday
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 12/21/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 12/21/2022
First Alert Forecast at 12 p.m. on 12/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 12 p.m. on 12/21/22