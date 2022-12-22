Beshear warns Kentuckians of travel dangers during winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - With freezing temperatures and precipitation expected in Kentucky tomorrow, December 23, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials urge travelers to watch for hazardous road conditions that can create slick spots, limit visibility and cause traffic delays. Highway crews are on high alert and are prepared to deploy and respond as needed through the holiday weekend.

Travelers are encouraged to pack an emergency car kit, monitor forecasts and consider alternate travel plans to limit traveling until after tomorrow.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the biggest danger was extreme cold, with negative-double-digit wind chills due to high wind gusts and steep, rapid temperature drops. The Governor declared a state of emergency, activated the Kentucky National Guard, implemented a prohibition on price gouging and took other emergency steps aimed at protecting lives of Kentuckians.

Dry, powdery snow driven by winds gusting up to 45 mph can create whiteout conditions that dramatically reduce visibility. Slippery road conditions are possible tonight into Friday morning due to drastic drops in temperatures that can freeze wet spots on the road. KYTC crews will be monitoring conditions and working to keep routes passable.

Weather that will cause road conditions to deteriorate are forecast to reach western Ky. this afternoon and move east into Central and eastern Kentucky tonight into early Friday morning.

Crews plan to use a calcium chloride additive that makes salt more effective in extreme temperatures. Flash freezing is possible due to fast temperature drops. Drivers are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze sooner than roadways, so drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.

A fleet of 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available to be deployed across Ky. The cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride – an additive to salt for deicing.

KYTC maintains most roads, streets and bridges that are part of the State Highway System. Examples include interstates, parkways, and U.S. route designations. Route designations are based on factors such as traffic volume and connectivity to critical services like hospitals.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare and to stay safe by following these tips:

Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.

Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.

Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.

Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.

Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.

