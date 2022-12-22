Heartland Votes

Beshear urgers Kentuckians to help improve federal internet map

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to provide feedback on the recently released National Broadband Map.(KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - In an ongoing effort to expand reliable high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging all Kentuckians to provide feedback on the recently released National Broadband Map compiled by the Federal Communications Commission.

On November 18, the FCC released the new map, which allows users to search where providers make high-speed internet access services available and where they do not. The map is a draft version of the National Broadband Map. The FCC is seeking public input to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.

The new map shows information on fixed internet service by provider name, service technology type, such as copper or satellite, and the maximum advertised speed offered at the location. Mobile wireless service also is shown by technology type, such as 5G or LTE.

By entering a physical address on the FCC’s National Broadband Map, Kentucky residents, business owners and internet service providers can verify whether or not the access information for the address is correct or challenge what is reported. Challenges to the map must be filed by January 13, 2023, so Kentuckians are advised to check their home or business address soon for location and service accuracy.

To review the maps, go to broadbandmap.fcc.gov and enter your street address.

  • If the information about the high-speed internet service offerings available at your home or business needs to be corrected, click “Availability Challenge,” fill out the form and click submit.
  • If there is no information listed for your home or business address, drop a pin on the map, click “Location Challenge,” complete the form with the correct information and click submit.

Responses will be automatically submitted to the FCC. Broad public participation will improve the accuracy of the map, which will result in federal funding for high-speed internet expansion being targeted to the areas of Kentucky that most need it.

