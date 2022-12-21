Warming centers open in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, some warming centers have opened in the Heartland.

If we’re missing a warming center in your community, send us the information to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a map of warming centers in the state. Click here to find one near you.

The Salvation Army’s Cape Girardeau Corps at 701 Good Hope will be open as a warming shelter Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have snacks and hydration.

Illinois

The Carbondale Warming Center says its upstairs emergency overflow section will be open 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. This is for people needing a warm and safe space as temperatures drop. They are located at 603 E. College Street.

The city of Harrisburg will open the Pruett Building on East Church Street on Friday, Dec. 23 as a warming center.

Franklin County officials coordinated with local municipalities and groups to make a list of warming center locations. You can click here to check the list.

Kentucky

The Caldwell County Courthouse basement will be opened as a “warming center” Thursday night, Dec. 22 and Friday. They say to enter through the north door.

The Calloway County Office of Emergency Management partnered with Murray State University to establish a warming center at Racer Arena (Cutchin Field House) on campus. It’ll be open at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and will close at 10 p.m. if there are no occupants. If there are occupants, it will remain open into Saturday, depending on temperatures.

The Crittenden County Courthouse opened Tuesday, Dec. 20 as a designated warming center. It will be open through Monday morning. The rear entrance to the courthouse will be open to anyone who needs access. There will be a Marion police officer or a Crittenden County deputy nearby for security or assistance.

Tennessee

The Weakley County EMA and UT Martin will have a community warming center open at the student life and leadership center at 199 Moody Avenue in Martin, Tenn. from Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m. Cots, blankets, water and bathrooms are available on site.

