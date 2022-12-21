Heartland Votes

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

Observers said trains continued to roll after the accident. (Source: WABC/SARA LANG/CNN)
By WABC staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday.

Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area.

The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred, the scene simply horrifying.

The train pulled into the 6th Avenue stop right over the mangled and lifeless bodies of two people who have been hit by a previous train.

Strap-hangers rushed on and off, walking through pools of blood on the platform.

A minute later, the train pulls out as if nothing happened.

“I had told some guy that was waiting for the train across, ‘There’s two dead bodies down there.’ He was like, ‘You’re kidding.’ And I said, ‘No, look, you’re stepping in blood,’ and there was his brains and body, body parts everywhere,” Sarah Lang said.

Lang said she was on her way to work, and said it looked like the bodies had exploded.

She took the video because she thought she was hallucinating.

Police said a 44-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman had been hit by a train shortly before 10 30 a.m. Tuesday.

After the first train hit the victims, a source close to the investigation confirms two subsequent trains ran over their bodies amid confusion from 911 callers about where the incident had occurred.

Police and the Metro Transit Authority were checking other stations but not the 6th Avenue stop where ultimately cops did find the correct scene and stopped the trains.

“It’s all preliminarily right now. It appears as though it was not a crime,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Still police say they know little about why the two, who did not appear to be together, wound up on the track in the first place.

After they were hit the first time, sources said the bodies landed in the shadow of the platform, making them invisible to the operators of the next two trains, which rolled right over them as Lang stood in shock, feeling powerless, she says, to stop them.

“The way people ignore things, New Yorkers, we’re tough. We don’t care a lot about, but it’s like sometimes, you know, it takes a little time just to like pay attention to something,” Lang said.

The mayor said a complete investigation will be performed, but so far it appears this was a tragic accident.

