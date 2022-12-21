SIU and SEMO Basketball teams set to play Wednesday at the Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Basketball team will host long time rival SIU Wednesday at the Show Me Center.

Southern Illinois is 8-4 on the year while Southeast is 5-6.

The Salukis hold a 73-46 overall advantage in the series and have won the last four games between the two teams.

The last SEMO victory at the Show Me Center came back on December 10, 2014.

Tip off is set for 6:30 Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

