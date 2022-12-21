Heartland Votes

Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900 on Roblox without her knowledge. (Source: KPNX, ROBLOX, CNN)
By Bianca Buono
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST
PHOENIX (KPNX) – One of the most popular apps for kids across the country is the gaming platform Roblox.

Users can develop, play games and pay to upgrade their character or buy additional games with the press of a few buttons.

Single mom Kayla Howard’s four children love the app so much, she’s embedded it as part of their chore system.

“So, I mean, that’s how important Roblox is in hour home,” Howard explained.

But a source of fun in Howard’s home has become a source of struggle for her.

She received a call from her bank Saturday when her son was using the app to let her know there was an overdraft on her account.

The bank explained there were several purchases from Roblox totaling $897.

“He’s 7. He has autism. You know, it’s hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions,” Howard said.

The money she was saving for gifts, decorations and rent was gone a week before Christmas.

“I’m trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it,” Howard explained. “I’m just trying to be as solution-focused about it as I can.”

She immediately reached out to Google Play and Roblox, but Google only refunded her $10.

Howard filed a claim with Roblox but is still waiting for a response.

A spokesperson for the gaming platform told KPNX they evaluate and refund unauthorized purchases on a case-by-case basis.

“Sometimes as busy parents, we do overlook things,” Howard admitted, hoping her case is one that would be refunded.

A way to prevent overspending is setting a monthly spending limit within the app, according to a Roblox spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

