SEMO Women’s Basketball team wins close one over Illinois-Chicago

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s Basketball team defeated Illinois-Chicago 56-55 Tuesday afternoon at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks connected on a season high 10 three-pointers and got a big defensive stop at the end to seal the victory.

With the win, SEMO made it five straight home wins to remain unbeaten at the Show Me Center.

The 5-6 Redhawks also concluded out of conference play and will open up OVC action at Southern Indiana December 29.

