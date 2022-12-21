Salukis reveal 2023 class on Signing Day
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced their 2023 Class on Signing Day.
Wednesday, Coach Nick Hill announced the first wave of signees.
The Salukis added 23 players, including:
- 13 incoming freshmen
- five FCS transfers
- three juco transfers
- one Power Five transfer
- one FBS transfer
“I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here,” Hill said. “The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot, but I think they’ll quickly know they picked the right spot and they’ll be part of a family atmosphere.”
There are:
- seven wide receivers
- four offensive linemen
- four defensive linemen
- two linebackers
- two running backs
- two defensive backs
- one tight end
