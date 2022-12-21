Heartland Votes

Salukis reveal 2023 class on Signing Day

By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced their 2023 Class on Signing Day.

Wednesday, Coach Nick Hill announced the first wave of signees.

The Salukis added 23 players, including:

  • 13 incoming freshmen
  • five FCS transfers
  • three juco transfers
  • one Power Five transfer
  • one FBS transfer

“I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here,” Hill said. “The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot, but I think they’ll quickly know they picked the right spot and they’ll be part of a family atmosphere.”

There are:

  • seven wide receivers
  • four offensive linemen
  • four defensive linemen
  • two linebackers
  • two running backs
  • two defensive backs
  • one tight end

You can view the list of signees here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

