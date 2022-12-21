Salukis reveal 2023 class on Signing Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced their 2023 Class on Signing Day.

Wednesday, Coach Nick Hill announced the first wave of signees.

The Salukis added 23 players, including:

13 incoming freshmen

five FCS transfers

three juco transfers

one Power Five transfer

one FBS transfer

“I want to thank the student-athletes who are signing with us, and their parents trusting us and finding a home here,” Hill said. “The word ‘family’ gets thrown around a lot, but I think they’ll quickly know they picked the right spot and they’ll be part of a family atmosphere.”

There are:

seven wide receivers

four offensive linemen

four defensive linemen

two linebackers

two running backs

two defensive backs

one tight end

