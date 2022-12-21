Heartland Votes

Rob Gronkowski makes surprise Christmas visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England this week. (Source: Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit at Shriner’s Children’s Hospital New England ahead of Christmas.

WGGB reports the Super Bowl champion tight end wanted to brighten the holidays for the patients and their families.

“We are so honored that Rob chose to visit Shriners Children’s New England this holiday season,” said Frances Marthone, administrator at Shriners Children’s New England.

Gronkowski dressed up as “Robbie the Elf” and brought presents for each child that included jerseys, footballs, and sneakers autographed by the NFL star.

“He [Gronkowski] was extremely generous with his time and really brought a smile to our patients and staff,” Marthone said.

The children were able to play basketball, air hockey, and soccer with the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Gronkowski also spent time painting with the kids and tried tackling the art of origami.

“Many of our patients have conditions that will affect them for the rest of their lives. It can be quite challenging for the child and their family. It’s wonderful to be able to provide them all with an experience they will never forget,” Marthone said.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Action Day remains for Thursday and Friday due to the threat of dangerously cold...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow-Fri. due to threat of very cold wind chills, accumulating snow
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
Moving trucks parked outside of the Scott County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 19.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office to face injunction that would force them to move from office space
Two people are dead and three others were injured after two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57...
2 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound in Jefferson Co., Ill.
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

Latest News

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy tells Biden: ‘No compromises’ in path to peace
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Migrants gathered at the U.S-Mexico border as they way wait on a judge's decision on Title 42.
Migrants wait on SCOTUS Title 42 decision
After nearly two decades in Memphis, the Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be sent back to...
Zoo sending its giant pandas back to China as agreement ends
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is escorted from a Corrections Department van as he...
Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges