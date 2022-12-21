New Chief Financial Officer named at Saint Francis Healthcare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Chief Financial Officer is joining Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Matthew Brandt has served for five years as Director of Finance/CFO at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew to the Executive Team at Saint Francis,” said Justin Davison, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the new Chief Financial Officer, he will help drive strategy, enhance stewardship and support the overall Ministry as we deliver care to our patients.”

He will oversee financial plans and policies, and he will direct the accounting practices.

