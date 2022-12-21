Heartland Votes

Man wanted for leaving scene of 3-vehicle crash in Graves Co.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for Matthew Dale Hunt, 41, for leaving the scene of a crash, as well as an outstanding warrant and other charges.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a man they say left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in western Kentucky.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Matthew Dale Hunt, 41, for leaving the scene of the crash, as well as an outstanding warrant and other charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-247-4501.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Route 339, just north of Fancy Farm, around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 for a three-vehicle crash.

They say a white 1984 Corvette, driven by Roy W. Blevins, of Fancy Farm, crossed the center line and entered the path of Michael W. Rowland, who was driving a 2017 Ford F150.

After the two vehicles hit, deputies say the Corvette spun out of control and into the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger driven by Matthew Hunt of Cunningham, Ky.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blevins had to be removed from his vehicle and was later airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.

They say Rowland was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

At the time of the crash, deputies say Hunt left the scene, leaving Blevins seriously hurt and trapped in his vehicle. They said the Corvette, driven by Blevins, was underneath the Ford Ranger, driven by Hunt.

Deputies believe Hunt left the scene due to having a suspended license and being wanted on an outstanding warrant in McCracken County.

All vehicles were extensively damaged.

