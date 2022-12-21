Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted for shooting at a trooper in southeast Missouri.

The highway patrol is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Storlie. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They say his last known location is the St. Louis area.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade around 1:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 18 for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.

After a short chase, they said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out and shot at the trooper.

The patrol car was hit several times, but the trooper was uninjured.

The suspect vehicle left the scene going in an unknown direction.

The highway patrol identified the driver as 47-year-old Christopher Storlie.

They say the Escalade had a Minnesota registration of DWH-273 on the back of the vehicle.

According to MSHP, Storlie may be going to Illinois and has ties to Minnesota.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or Storlie is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Headquarters at 417-469-3121.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating Storlie. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Storlie is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 417-469-3121, *55 from their mobile device or 911. pic.twitter.com/QdfOxwL20a — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) December 21, 2022

