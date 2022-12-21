Juvenile flown to St. Louis hospital after suffering gunshot wound
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in Poplar Bluff.
Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to the 800 block of West Vine Street.
There, a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.
After being transported to an area hospital, the juvenile was flown to a St. Louis hopsital.
It’s not certain what condition the juvenile is in at this time.
Stewart says the investigation is still in the early stages.
