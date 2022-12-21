Juvenile flown to St. Louis hospital after suffering gunshot wound

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in Poplar Bluff.

Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to the 800 block of West Vine Street.

There, a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.

After being transported to an area hospital, the juvenile was flown to a St. Louis hopsital.

It’s not certain what condition the juvenile is in at this time.

Stewart says the investigation is still in the early stages.

