Juvenile flown to St. Louis hospital after suffering gunshot wound

A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in Poplar Bluff.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening in Poplar Bluff.

Lt. Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to the 800 block of West Vine Street.

There, a juvenile was found with a gunshot wound.

After being transported to an area hospital, the juvenile was flown to a St. Louis hopsital.

It’s not certain what condition the juvenile is in at this time.

Stewart says the investigation is still in the early stages.

