John J. Pershing VA Medical Center changes hours due to incoming winter storm

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center say they are changing their hours due to the incoming winter storm.

Community-based outpatient clinics in West Plains and Farmington, Mo. will be closed on Thursday, December 22.

They say other facilities, including Poplar Bluff’s main campus and Cripple Creek location, plus Sikeston and Cape Girardeau, as well as Pocahontas and Paragould in Arkansas, will close at noon on Thursday.

In addition, all administrative areas and outpatient operations at all John J. Pershing VAMC locations will delay opening until 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Leaders say this could change, however, depending on weather and road conditions.

“We made these decisions out of an abundance of caution,” Associate Medical Center Director Kim Adkins said in a release. “With the potential for icy roads and the expected bitter cold temperatures with this storm, we knew this was the right thing to do for the safety of our patients and team members.”

Because of the closures and changed hours, staff contacted affected patients to get their face-to-face appointments rescheduled or converted to virtual meetings, Adkins added.

During a closure, those experiencing a medical emergency should go to the nearest emergency room. They say any veteran experiencing a mental health crisis should call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing option 1.

