Ill. State Police urges public to stay off the roads, obey Scott’s Law during winter storm

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Police is urging the public to stay off the road for the next couple of days due to expected winter weather.

If you have to travel, they ask that you allow enough time for travel and watch out for hazardous road conditions.

ISP reminded drivers of Scott’s Law, which coincidentally is recognized on December 23 of each year. It honors public safety workers and reminds drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights on.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, they say the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.