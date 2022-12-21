IDOT prepping for incoming winter weather in the Heartland

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Brutally cold temperatures and rain turning into snow. It could cause problems on the roads. Folks at the Illinois Department of Transportation say the preparation for this winter system is already underway, and things will ramp up even more tomorrow morning.

Rob Graeff, the Operations Manager for IDOT district 9 says tomorrow morning, crews will come in at 7 a.m. to make sure the snowplows are ready to roll. He says that his team will be working around the clock until they get the all clear warning.

Graeff also says the transition from rain to snow to freezing temps will pose a challenge for his crews.

“It poses some unique challenges for us. Because the rain first of all that complicates matters, but we have methods that’s we can use to transition into the snow. One of the problems that we’re really about is we’re going to have a rather quick freeze on in the following morning. And so when that hits, we’re going to have to be on our A game to take care of it,” said Graeff.

Graeff encourages the public to make only the necessary trips during this winter event. He says to make sure you have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cell phone.

Graeff also mentions that they are short on man power this year. He urges the public to have patience with his crews while they are out clearing and treating the roadways.

