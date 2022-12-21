Heartland Votes

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Thursday, a group of 40 House Democrats led by Rep. David Cicilline introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the amendment says that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies” shall “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States.”

Cicilline said that Trump “very clearly engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021.”

The legislation goes into detail about how Trump helped encourage the events of Jan. 6 while knowing the election results were lawful, attempted to intimidate state and federal officials when they did not support his claims of mass voter fraud, attempted to manipulate former Vice President Mike Pence and supported the violence at the Capitol.

“Even Mitch McConnell admits that Trump bears responsibility, saying on the Senate floor that ‘[t]here’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,’” Cicilline said in a statement.

On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee, which disbands at the end of the year, referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution for four separate criminal offenses. The referral doesn’t obligate the Justice Department to act, the Associated Press said, though the DOJ has their own special counsel investigating Trump.

Last month, Trump said he’s running for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dangerous winter storm will move into the area today with snow, wind and sharply falling temps.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to threat of dangerously cold wind chills, slick travel conditions
Keegan Browning was taken into custody without incident.
Poplar Bluff man accused of making threats against the Butler County sheriff
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Christopher Storlie is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. The Missouri State Highway...
Man wanted, accused of shooting at trooper in southeast Mo.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother

Latest News

Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Snow, wind and frigid temperatures disrupt holiday travelers
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Man struck, killed by fire truck
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making