Graduation, Hunting and Fishing Days to return to John A. Logan College

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Graduation will return to the Carterville campus at John A. Logan College, along with the Southern Illinois Celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days.

Kirk Overstreet, President of John A. Logan College, made the announcement Wednesday.

“We are extremely thankful to our community partners in Du Quoin and Marion that stepped in and hosted graduation and Hunting and Fishing Days when we could not have them on campus. With the parking lot completed, we are excited to announce that graduation and the nurse pinning ceremonies will return to campus this May and that the celebration of Hunting and Fishing Days will again be on campus in September.”

The college has tentatively scheduled graduation for May 11.

The Nurse Pinning Ceremony has been scheduled for May 12.

Hunting and Fishing Days will be September 23 and 24.

In 2021, COVID required commencement to be held at the Du Quoin Fairgrounds.

In 2022, commencement was held at the Marion Pavilion.

