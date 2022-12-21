Gov. Pritzker signs bill to incentivize electric car production in Illinois

(KFVS) - A new bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker aims to bring more electric vehicle production to Illinois.

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” said Governor JB Pritzker, “Today’s REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers that we are the best place in the nation to call home, thanks to our competitive incentives and ambitious clean energy goals. It’s no wonder that companies like Lion Electric, TCCI, and Rivian have expanded their footprints throughout our state, and I look forward to welcoming more EV businesses to Illinois in the coming years.”

The legislation is called the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act.

It aims to support automakers who are seeking to turn their plants into EV production plants.

The measure also increases their tax credits to 75% of their income tax at the state level and 100% of their income tax if they are manufacturing in an Underserved or Energy Transition Area.

